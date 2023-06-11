Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan leave 25 dead, 145 injured
AP

AP

Peshawar, June 11
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. AP/RSS Photo
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio