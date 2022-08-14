Man United routed 4-0 at Brentford despite Ronaldo starting
AP

AP

Manchester, Aug 14
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo looks round after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug 13, 2022. Manchester United lost 0-4. (AP/RSS Photo)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo looks round after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug 13, 2022. Manchester United lost 0-4. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio