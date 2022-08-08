Haaland nets twice on EPL debut as City beats West Ham 2-0
AP

AP

London, Aug 7
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio