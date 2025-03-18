Foreign currency worth Rs 250 million seized from Kathmandu

The police have recovered foreign currency worth approximately Rs 250 million from Kathmandu.

A source stated that a team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office recovered the amount, equivalent to Rs 250 million, along with a vehicle and a person.

The source reported that Euros and US dollars were seized.

The police have not yet released detailed information about this. "Euros and US dollars have been recovered. When converted to Nepali currency, it amounts to Rs 250 million," the source said, adding, "Preparations are underway to make this public."