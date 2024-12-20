SC orders Durga Prasai's release

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai.

According to SC spokesperson Achyut Kuikel, a bench of Justices Nahakul Subedi and Saranga Subedi ordered Prasai to be released on Friday.

Prasai’ son Nirajan had filed a habeas corpus petition at the apex court alleging that his father was being kept in custody illegally.

He had named the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Police Headquarters, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Kathmandu District Court as defendants in the petition.

Responding to the petition on Wednesday, a single bench of Justice Sunil Kumar Pokharel ordered Prasai to be produced in court and also issued a show cause order to the defendants.

Prasai was arrested from his residence in Bhaktapur on the charge of cyber crime on November 19.

On December 12, the Kathmandu District Court ordered Prasai’s release on a bail of Rs 40,000 in the cyber crime case.

Prasai was released after posting the bail amount, but the CIB arrested him again for investigation related to another case.