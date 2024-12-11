Rabi Lamichhane taken to Kaski

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has been taken to Kaski from Parsa.

He was taken to District Police Office, Kaski, on Wednesday afternoon.

Lamichhane was taken to Parsa on Monday for questioning over misappropriation of savings at Sano Paila Savings and Credit Cooperative of Birgunj.

Lamichhane’s statement recording was completed on Tuesday. He was flown to Kathmandu from Simara airport, and then to Pokhara on Wednesday morning.

Defendants including Lamichhane will have to be produced in court on Thursday for an extension of their remand.

Police obtained arrest warrants for them after it was found that money had been transferred from Sano Paila Cooperative to Gorkha Media Network and Natures Herbs.

Savings worth more than Rs 1.45 billion had been deposited in Sano Paila Cooperative.

According to a report by the parliamentary special inquiry committee on cooperatives, more than Rs 80 million of the savings was found to have been transferred to Gorkha Media Network from the cooperative.

On Sunday, the Kaski District Court extended the remand of Lamichhane and former deputy inspector general of police Chhabi Lal Joshi by four days.

Lamichhane is being investigated for misappropriation of cooperative savings, organized crime, and money laundering.