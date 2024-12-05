8 police personnel, 40 demonstrators injured in clash during RSP demonstration in Chitwan

Police and demonstrators were involved in a clash during a demonstration organized by Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in Chitwan on Wednesday.

Eight police personnel and 40 demonstrators were injured in the clash during RSP’s demonstration at Chaubis Kothi of Chitwan.

According to Superintendent of Police Gautam Mishra at District Police Office, Chitwan, eight police personnel were injured in the clash and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Pramod Neupane, an aide to RSP President Rabi Lamichhane, said that at least 40 demonstrators were injured in the incident.

SP Mishra said that the police had to use water cannon and tear gas after the demonstrators reached the District Police Office.

“The injured are in the government hospital. They tried to forcibly enter through the District Police Office gate. Stones were pelted at police after we tried to stop them. We used tear gas and water cannon after even police personnel were injured,” he said.

It is not clear how many tear gas shells were fired.

RSP President Lamichhane has been taken to District Police Office, Chitwan, for recording his statement. RSP held the demonstration after Lamichhane was taken to Chitwan.