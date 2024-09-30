Floods and landslides claim over 50 lives in Kathmandu Valley

The death toll from floods and landslides in the Kathmandu Valley has crossed 50.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Binod Ghimire, spokesperson for Kathmandu Valley Police Office, Rani Pokhari, the death toll from floods and landslides in the Valley has reached 52 as of 6 PM Sunday.

Thirty people have died in Lalitpur, 17 in Kathmandu, and five in Bhaktapur.

Seven people in Lalitpur and two in Kathmandu are still missing.

A total of 2,155 people from the three districts have been rescued so far. Among them, 1,442 are from Kathmandu, 657 from Lalitpur, and 56 from Bhaktapur.

Similarly, 18 people in Kathmandu, 10 in Lalitpur and three in Bhaktapur have been injured. Nine of those injured in Lalitpur have already been discharged from hospital.