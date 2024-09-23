Chhabi Lal Joshi remanded to custody for five days

The Kaski District Court has remanded Chhabi Lal Joshi, a former deputy inspector general (DIG) of Nepal Police, to custody for five days.

A single bench of Judge Chandra Kanta Paudel on Monday granted permission to keep Joshi in custody for five days for investigation, district attorney Kamala Kafle said.

According to Superintendent of Police Mohan Kumar Thapa at District Police Office, Kaski, Joshi was produced before the court around noon Monday.

Joshi, the then board member of Gorkha Media Network, was arrested from Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon in connection with misappropriation of the Pokhara-based Suryadarshan Cooperative's savings. He was brought to Pokhara on Sunday evening.

A parliamentary inquiry committee formed to investigate cooperative fraud had recommended action against him in its report.

Police had earlier recovered software containing data of cooperatives from his house. The parliamentary inquiry committee on cooperative fraud had also questioned him.

Joshi had 50 percent shares in Gorkha Media, which operated Galaxy Television. He had left Gorkha media sometime after Galaxy TV was launched. His shares were also transferred to Gorkha Media Chairman GB Rai after his departure.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police had also investigated Joshi over alleged misappropriation of savings of cooperatives.

According to the parliamentary inquiry committee’s report, Joshi had said in his statement to the committee that he was unaware of funds from various cooperatives having been transferred to Gorkha Media.

The parliamentary inquiry committee’s report has concluded that savings of various cooperatives including Suryadarshan Cooperative of Pokhara had been transferred to Gorkha Media.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister had directed the Police Headquarters to implement the parliamentary inquiry committee’s report. Joshi was arrested soon after the directive was issued.

The parliamentary inquiry committee has also recommended action against GB Rai, the then chairman of Gorkha Media; Rabi Lamichhane, the then managing director of Gorkha Media; and promoter Kumar Ramtel.