Victims of cooperatives stage sit-in at Department of Cooperatives (Pictures)

Victims of cooperatives staged a sit-in on the premises of the Department of Cooperatives at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, on Sunday.

A total of 282 victims of cooperatives took part in the demonstration organized by the National Campaign for the Protection of Cooperatives Depositors demanding action against the “financial mafia” of cooperatives.

They said that the sit-in would continue until 5 PM Sunday.

Victims of cooperatives have been holding protests with various demands including regulation of cooperatives with transactions of over Rs 500 million by Nepal Rastra Bank, ban on registration and expansion of cooperatives’ area of operation and service centers for a year.