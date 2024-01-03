Foreign Ministry confirms deaths of three more Nepalis in Russia-Ukraine war

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has confirmed the deaths of three more Nepali nationals in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

MoFA Spokesperson Amrit Bahadur Rai informed Setopati that three more Nepalis have died in the war. “We have received information about the deaths of three more Nepalis,” he told Setopati.

According to Rai, they have received information that Hari Prasad Aryal of Syangja, Bhar Bahadur Shah of Kailali and Rajkumar Giri of Dhading have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Raju Kunwar, ward chairman of Waling-14, Syangja, told Setopati earlier on Tuesday that 23-year-old Hari Aryal of Waling had been killed while fighting for Russia.

“I was informed by the government mechanism that Hari Aryal of Waling-14 has been killed and necessary documents were to be sent,” Kunwar said.

He revealed that Aryal, a former Nepal Army soldier, had gone to Russia on October 20. “Aryal apparently had reached Russia via Dubai. It has been revealed that he had reached Russia after a four-day transit in Dubai and joined the Russian force,” he said.

“It has been revealed that he had served the Nepal Army for around three years and quit his job only recently,” he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 4 had confirmed death of six Nepali nationals while serving for the Russian force that is currently fighting a war after invading Ukraine in February 2022.

The ministry issuing a press release had identified the deceased as Sandip Thapaliya of Gorkha; Rupak Karki of Banganga-1, Kapilvastu; Dewan Rai of Pokhara, Kaski; Pitam Karki of Putali Bazar, Syangja; Raj Kumar Roka of Melung-6, Dolakha; and Ganga Raj Moktan of Ilam-5, Ilam.