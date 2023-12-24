Ghales smuggled 138 kg of gold

Chandra Ghale, who was arrested from the Tribhuvan International Airport Customs Office with 14 kilograms of gold, and Min Bahadur Ghale of Gorkha have been found to have smuggled a total of 138 kilograms of gold.

The committee formed to investigate the incident has found that the Ghales smuggled a total of 138 kilograms of gold on separate occasions.

The committee headed by Chief Customs Officer Mani Ram Paudel and including DSP Surya Prakash Subedi, Customs Officers Prakash Niraula, Lok Raj Dhungana and Dilli Prasad Sharma, and Officer Manju Thapa.

The TIA Customs Office had arrested Chandra Ghale arriving on a Flydubai flight (FZ 573) from Dubai at around 11:40 pm on December 8.

The committee has found that two Indian nationals, Ankit Agrawal and one Guru, used to send gold from Dubai through the Ghales, and Krishna Kumar Shrestha of Syangja.

The investigation report states that those working as cleaners, plumbers and for repair and maintenance of air-conditioners at the TIA used to bring the smuggled gold out evading the customs office.

They included Ramesh Deula, Radha Krishna Shrestha, Anil Shrestha, Lek Bahadur Tamang, and Sher Bahadur Basnet among others.

Chandra Ghale used to hand over the smuggled gold brought out from the TIA in that manner to the people concerned.