TIA Customs Office was tipped off about gold smuggling a few days ago

The Tribhuvan International Airport Customs Office has formed a committee to investigate recovery of 14 kilograms of gold from the TIA on Thursday.

Chief Customs Administrator at the TIA Customs Office Tok Raj Pandey has formed the committee under Chief Customs Officer Mani Ram Paudel and including DSP Surya Prakash Subedi, Customs Officers Prakash Niraula, Lok Raj Dhungana and Dilli Prasad Sharma, and Officer Manju Thapa.

The committee has been given a deadline of five days to submit its investigation report.

The TIA Customs Office arrested Chandra Ghale arriving on a Flydubai flight (FZ 573) from Dubai at around 11:40 Thursday night.

“We had received a tip-off a few days ago that around 10 kilograms of gold was being brought. We had intensified checking on the basis of that,” Pandey told Setopati.

Ghale had worn an inner jacket and hidden seven biscuits of gold weighing two kilograms each. The actual weight of gold has yet to be determined though.

Ghale claimed that the gold belonged to Min Bahadur Ghale of Gorkha. Min Bahadur has also been arrested after that.