One injured as police shoots at robbers in Kathmandu

Police have opened fire at armed robbers at Jagdol of Gokarneshwore Municipality 3 in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Amar Ghalan of Kamalamai Municipality 2 of Sindhuli has sustained a shot on his right thigh and another below his knee while two more robbers have also been nabbed, according to SP with Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office Rabindra Regmi.

Ghalan, 36, is currently undergoing treatment at the NMC Hospital in Jorpati.

Jiten Lama, 30, of Sindhupalchowk and Santa Lama, 36, of Sarlahi have also been arrested while the police have recovered one pistol and five rounds of bullets and a motorcycle.

“We had information that robbers were coming for robbery. A team had reached there accordingly,” SP Regmi stated. “We fired two rounds of bullets after they took out a pistol and aimed it on the police on seeing us.”

The police have yet to reveal what the robbers wanted to loot.