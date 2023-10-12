There will be delay in bringing bodies of the 10 Nepali students killed in Saturday’s attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Sewa Lamsal during a press conference on Wednesday has stated that the Israeli government has yet to hand over the bodies to the Nepali Embassy officials.

“It is not possible to bring the bodies immediately as the Israeli government has yet to hand over the bodies of Nepalis and citizens of other countries. Autopsy and other procedures have yet to be completed. We expect the families would highly understand that,” Lamsal has stated.

Lamsal has also revealed that 288 Nepalis currently in Israel have wished to return to Nepal.

The 250-seater Nepal Airlines flight going to Israel later on Wednesday will prioritize bringing Nepali students stranded there, according to her.

The killed students were part of a group of 17 studying in Kibbutz Alumim, an area near the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel.

The students had gone to Israel from Far Western University to pursue agricultural studies under the Israel government’s “Learn and Earn” program a month ago.

According to MoFA, 4,500 Nepalis are currently working in Israel as caregivers and they are all safe. Similarly, 265 students are studying agriculture and other disciplines there.