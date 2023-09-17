Man confesses he went to sawmill to murder Navin Rai only

A man arrested in connection to the brutal murder of four persons in a sawmill at Tinkune Kathmandu Friday night has stated that he wanted to murder only Navin Rai.

The man, who was arrested from Pepsi Cola of Kathmandu on Sunday, confessed that he murdered three other persons only due to the fear that he could be arrested due to them, according to police sources.

Guard at the sawmill Kumar Bhujel, 55, of Dolakha, his wife Ambika Bhujel, 5o, and his mother Subhadra Bhujel, 76, were murdered after Rai was murdered. Their bodies were dragged toward a pile of timbers where they were recovered by the police.

The police have yet to reveal identity of the man.

The police after analyzing closed-circuit-television (CCTV) footage at different places traced the man. He was seen leaving the sawmill from the gate toward the main road at 11:34 Friday night in the footage captured by the camera outside the gate. But the man could not be identified in the footage due to darkness. The police then analyzed footages from Tinkune to Pepsi Cola to track the man who had left the sawmill at 11:34 in the night. The police have yet to find footage showing him enter the sawmill though.

The police after preliminary investigations had concluded that Navin Rai was the first of the persons to be murdered that night which has been corroborated by confession of the arrested man.

Rai, around 25, hailed from Belbari, Morang and was staying at the sawmill. He stayed on the first floor of the two-story cottage inside the sawmill. His badly ravaged body with serious injury on the head and wounds all over the body was found on the verandah of the first floor.

Dipendra Rai, Navin’s cousin, had reached the Metropolitan Police Baneshwore Circle at 11:55 Friday night with blood stains in his body to summon police. The police found the bodies after they went to the sawmill with him. Dipendra, 28, was inebriated and the police initially arrested him and started investigation.

The police had recovered the likely murder weapon only Saturday morning. They had found a woodcutting knife inside the saw mill. The knife seemed to have been cleaned with water but still had blood stains.