One more arrested in 60 kg gold smuggling case

Another person has been arrested from Kapilvastu in the case of smuggling 60 kilograms of gold.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has arrested one Suman Kharel from Kapilvastu on Tuesday, according to Nepal Police Spokesperson DIG Kuber Kadayat.

The total number of persons arrested in the case has risen to 27 with Kharel’s arrest.

A Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI) team had confiscated a huge quantity of gold hidden inside brake shoes of scooters during a cargo inspection on July 18 after it had passed undetected through customs at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu.

The gold was brought on a Cathay Pacific Airways flight from Hong Kong. The brake shoes were imported by Ready Trade Pvt Ltd.