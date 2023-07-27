Brake pads recovered from Sorhakhutte in connection to gold recovered from TIA

The Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI) has recovered 66 cartoons of brake pads from a godown in Sorhakhutte, Kathmandu in connection to the large quantity of gold recovered from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) hidden inside brake shoes used in scooters last week.

The DRI raided the godown where the materials were stored and confiscated packages that look similar to the ones recovered from the TIA on July 18, according to a source.

Machine used in weighing gold, and heaters have also been recovered from the spot along with brake shoes and materials used in disc brakes. “More than 50 packages have been recovered. We suspect that the packages contain gold,” the source added.

Meanwhile, one more person has been arrested from Naxal in connection to the case. The person been identified as Surendra Tamang known as Naresh.

The number of persons arrested in the case has reached 17 with Tamang's arrest. The 17 arrested persons include a Chinese national and an Indian national.