Search continues for boy missing in Samakhusi flood

A 13-year-old boy who was swept away by the flood at Samakhusi of Kathmandu on Sunday has not been found yet.

Sajan Magar of Samakhusi has been missing since he was swept by the swollen river at Ranibari, Kathmandu Metropolitan City-3, at 4:30 PM Sunday.

Magar, a sixth grader at Bhanubhakta Memorial School, Pani Pokhari, was swept away by the flood when he had gone out to play after returning home from school.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Mainali at Kathmandu Valley Police Office, Rani Pokhari, different police units of Kathmandu have been deployed to search for Magar.

Ten police personnel each from Balaju Police Circle and Sohrakhutte Police Circle are searching for him in the Bishnumati River.

A 25-member rescue team from Samakhusi and an Armed Police Force team have also been mobilized to search for the missing boy.