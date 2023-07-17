Balen Shah orders commercial buildings to provide free parking to service-seekers

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has prohibited commercial buildings from charging parking fees.

Posting on the social media on Monday, KMC Mayor Balen Shah has said that private marts, restaurants, shopping complexes and malls, hospitals and other commercial buildings should provide free parking to the service-seekers. Citing the Financial Act of KMC, Shah has stated that the commercial complexes can charge parking fess only from those who do not visit the place for service.

The KMC has also classified areas inside the city into different categories and fixed separate hourly rates for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

It has also incentivized construction of buildings solely for parking purpose offering waiver of property tax for the first 10 years of construction of such buildings. Use of such buildings for other purpose after passing design for parking would be punished, according to Shah.