Madan Rai released on bail

Founder of Shubhadra Madan Foundation Madan Rai, who was arrested following accusations of sexual harassment of girls staying with the foundation for study, has been released on bail.

A bench of Judge Subas Babu Puri at Khotang District Court on Monday ordered Rai’s release on bail.

A bail amount of Rs 400,000 was sought from Rai.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjil Mukarung at District Police Office, Khotang, Rai has been released after posting the bail amount.

Rai was arrested on May 12 after Setopati published a report with testimonies of girls studying in the foundation accusing the 75-year-old of touching their private parts, soliciting sexual intercourse, asking them to touch his private parts, flashing and other pervert activities.

Rai accepted doing all that with Setopati.