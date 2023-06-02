Chuda Mani Sharma, Mahat and Dhakal found guilty of corruption while serving at Tax Settlement Commission

The Special Court has found the then director general of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) Chuda Mani Sharma, the then chairman of the Tax Settlement Commission Lumba Dhwaj Mahat and member of the commission Umesh Prasad Dhakal guilty of corruption.

The bench of Chairman of the Special Court Judge Srimanta Paudel, and Judges Yamuna Bhattarai and Shaligram Koirala on Thursday has found them to be guilty of corruption, according to the court’s website. The bench, however, has acquitted them in another case of illegally amassing wealth.

There will be another hearing next Friday to determine the quantum of punishment.

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) had filed a corruption case of Rs 10.96 billion against the three accusing them of illegally providing discount on tax due from taxpayers while serving at the commission set up nine years ago to settle tax disputes.