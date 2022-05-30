21 bodies recovered from Tara Air crash site

Twenty-one bodies have been recovered from the crash site of the Tara Air Twin Otter plane.

The aircraft was found at Sanosware in Thasang-2 of Mustang Monday morning.

Chief District Officer of Mustang Netra Prasad Sharma informed Setopati that the bodies of 21 people have been recovered while search is on for one body.

The bodies have not been identified yet.

The administration is preparing to bring the bodies to Pokhara or Kathmandu.

The plane flown by Captain Prabhakar Ghimire was carrying 22 persons including three crew members and 19 passengers. The passengers included 13 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans.

It was flying at an altitude of 12,825 feet when it lost contact at 10:07 in the morning, according to Flightradar data.