Body of boy who fell in sewer in Kapan found in Lalitpur

The body of 10-year-old Ujjwal BK who fell in a sewer in Kapan on Tuesday has been found at the Bagmati bank in Ghusel of Bagmati rural municipality 1, Lalitpur five days later.

Locals found the body at the river bank Saturday evening and called the police, according to SSP with the Metropolitan Police Range, Lalitpur Kiran Bajracharya. "The face is difficult to recognize. Kapan Secondary School is found to be printed on the cloth worn by the boy," Bajracharya said. "His aunt from Chapagaun is going to the spot for identification."

The body will be brought to the Patan Hospital for post-mortem. The body will have to be carried for two hours to Tika Bhairav and will be brought from there on a vehicle, according to Bajracharya.

Correction: The body has been recovered from Bagmati rural municipality and not from Mahankal rural municipality as earlier reported. The error is regretted.