Accused of Sankhuwasabha murder made public, accused neighbor informed villagers of murder

The police have made the person accused of murdering six persons of a single family in Umling of Madi municipality 1, Sankhuwasabha public.

The police organizing a press conference in Chainpur on Sunday has made neighbor and relative of the killed Karkis, Lok Bahadur Karki, public on Sunday.

Six persons including Tej Bahadur Karki, 57, his mother Parvata, 84, wife Man Maya, 58, daughter-in-law Ranjana, 25, grandson Dipak, 10, and granddaughter Goma, five, were murdered on Monday.

Making Lok Bahadur, 25, public on Sunday Chief of the Province 1 Police DIG Arun Kumar BC stated that the murders were carried out between 6-6:30 in the morning.

Lok Bahadur had told villagers that he saw the body of uncle (Tej Bahadur) at around eight in the morning and the villagers later informed ward chairman Khem Nath Katuwal who then informed the police.

DIG BC stated that the police zeroed in on Lok Bahadur after ruling out robbery as no valuables or cash were missing and finding that LokBahadur had mental issues and uneasy relation with Tej Bahadur who acted as the accused's guardian and regularly scolded the latter.

DIG BC pointed that the sniffer dog had also hinted toward Lok Bahadur's house despite the continuous rainfall making sniffing les effective.

SP with the federal police office in Dharan Bhim Dahal, who led investigations, said the fact that the spot where Tej Bahadur's body was found was not visible from the spot where Lok Bahadur claimed he first saw the body also brought him under suspicion.

The police had also recovered a blood-stained clothes from Lok Bahadur's house by Friday and arrested him the same day. He confessed to the killings after some questioning, according to the police.

SP Dahal said Tej Bahadur had come to Lok Bahadur's house to take him to work in the field on the fateful morning. Lok Bahadur was alone in the house as his dad and younger brother had gone to gather fodder for cows. Lok Bahadur, who felt Tej Bahadur had repeatedly humiliated him, then grabbed a club from among the pile of firewood kept at the house and hit Tej Bahadur.

Tej Bahadur's wife Man Maya and daughter-in-law Ranjana came out on hearing Tej Bahadur cry for help. Lok Bahadur chased them and murdered them. He then murdered the kids Dipak and Goma who came out of the house on hearing the women's cry for help.

He finally went inside the house and killed Tej Bahadur's mother Parvata. He spared Tej Bahadur's father Baudha Man Karki, 90, who cannot see and hear much, according to the police.