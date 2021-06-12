Prohibitory orders in Valley extended by a week with further relaxation of restrictions

The ongoing prohibitory orders enforced in the Kathmandu Valley have been extended by a week. The prohibitory orders that started first on April 29 will now be in place until June 28.

Chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley have opted for a one-week extension further relaxing some of the restrictions after a meeting Sunday evening.

Lalitpur CDO Dhundi Prasad Niraula told Setopati that private vehicles would be allowed on the roads with odd-even system in place. Assistant CDO of Kathmandu Umakanta Adhikari said taxis will also be allowed imposing odd-even system. "Shops selling jewelries, cookware, auto parts and electrical materials will be allowed to open from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday," Adhikari added. "Shopping malls, and stores selling clothes, shoes, cosmetics and tailoring centers will be allowed to open from 11 am to 4 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday."

Vegetable shops, dairies and those selling meat and fish, and book stores will be allowed to open until 11 in the morning during the extended period. Similarly, shops that sell essential items for development and construction works will be allowed to open from 11 in the morning till six in the evening.