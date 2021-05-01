NA starts cremating bodies of infected persons at Bagmati bank (Photo Feature)

Bodies are being cremated at the Bagmati bank due to the rising death toll of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley in recent days.

The Nepal Army (NA) that has been managing the bodies of infected persons has started to cremate them at the river bank with the electric crematorium at the Pashupati Aryaghat unable to cremate the rising number of bodies accumulating there.

NA Spokesperson Brigadier General Santosh Ballav Paudel told Setopati that the NA has started cremation building eight temporary platforms for funeral pyres at the Bagmati bank from Monday. "The NA has received requests to manage 27 bodies by two Monday afternoon. We have started management of bodies," Paudel added.

"We are cremating at the electric crematorium and also started cremation of bodies by the Bagmati bank in coordination with the Pashupati Area Development Trust."