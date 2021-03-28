7 girls missing from Mahottari found in India

Seven girls missing from Dharmapur of Bhangaha municipality 8 in Mahottari have been found in India.

The girls aged 10-18, who went missing while going to fetch forage, were suspected abducted.

Chief of Province 2 Police Dhiraj Pratap Singh told Setopati that they have been rescued from Sitamarhi of Bihar with help of Indian Police. All the girls are well and safe and why they were taken to India has to be investigated, according to him.

Ranjana Paswan and Sima Paswan, both 10, Jyoti Paswan, 13, Riya Paswan and Rachana Paswan, both 15, and Nagina Paswan and Asmita Paswan, both 18, had left their respective homes in Dharmapur to fetch forage on Tuesday.

They went missing after that and were feared abducted.