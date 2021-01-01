Govt staffers, security persons, people's representatives to be inoculated from Sunday

The government will inoculate government staffers, security persons and people's representatives against COVID-19 from Sunday.

Spokesperson at the Health Ministry Dr Jageshwore Gautam said staffers at all government offices, public institutions and banks in districts will be inoculated from Sunday. Local level people's representatives, security persons deployed for border security, health professionals who did not get the jab in the first stage, and journalists will also be inoculated.

Health professionals, ambulance drivers, staffers deployed in management of corpses and sanitation workers received the vaccines in the first stage.

Staffers of the United Nations and diplomatic missions and journalists were inoculated in the Kathmandu Valley last week.