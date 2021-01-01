16 Nepalis stranded after India released water of Tanakpur dam rescued

Sixteen Nepalis stranded in the Mahakali after India released water of Tanakpur power house without prior notice have been rescued.

The 16 persons stranded on a piece of land inside the Mahakali river at Bhujelghat of Bhimdatta municipality 12 after the sudden release of water have been rescued Tuesday morning by police.

They had gone for funeral procession and were stranded after NHPC Limited released the water to clean the dam. They had to move to a small piece of elevated land in the river as water flow suddenly increased around them.

SP with Kanchanpur Police Uma Prasad Chaturvedi told Setopati that a joint team of Kanchanpur Police, Disaster Management Company from Mahendranagar and Area Police Office Gaddachowki rescued the stranded persons.