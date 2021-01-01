150 missing, 3 bodies recovered in Uttarakhand flash floods following glacial break

A glacial break in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand, India on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda Rivers, damaging houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

There were 100 laborers on the barrage at Rishiganga of which at least 50 are feared dead, The Indian Express reported. About 150 people are missing according to latest reports, even as three dead bodies have been fished out.

Sources said teams from the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which has a base at Joshimath, about 26 km from Reni, along with units of the State Disaster Response Force have reached the spot. The National Disaster Response Force teams stationed in Uttarakhand have also left for the spot, sources said.

“At around 10:45 hours flash flood occurred in river Rishiganga due to falling of glacier in the river which exponentially increased the volume of water. Due to this the Rishiganga hydro project near Raini village was completely devastated. The BRO bridge on Joshimath-Malaria highway was also completely washed away. There were six graziers with their livestock and they were also taken away by flashflood. Rishiganga meets Dhauli Ganga near Raini. So Dhauli Ganga also got flooded. Five-six houses of the village were also washed away. There was an NTPC project on river Dhauli Ganga near Tapovan. The entire project was completely devastated. Two Jhulla bridges connecting villages on the other side of river also washed away,” an ITBP official said.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey said, “As of now it appears the worst is over as downstream the flow in Alaknanda does not appear to be very damaging and is under control. Three teams of ITBP personnel, around 250 men, are engaged in rescue at the moment.”

The Tapovan Tunnel, where many laborers are trapped, has been completely blocked by debris. ITBP teams are removing the debris to rescue the trapped laborers.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, who has rushed to the spot, said in a series of tweets that those residing near Alaknanda River are being evacuated even as flow in the Bhagirathi river, which meets Alaknanda at Devprayag to form Ganga, has been stopped.

“In order to manage the flow in Alaknanda, the reservoirs at Rishikesh and Srinagar have been emptied,” Rawat said.