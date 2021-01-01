99 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

Nepal reported 99 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 271,806. The total number of active cases is now 1,959.

Similarly, 248 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 267,812.

The government has conducted 2,794 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,091,166 across the country until now.

Nepal reported no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll remains 2,035.