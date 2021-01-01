Team that scaled K2 receive hero’s welcome back home
AP
AP Kathmandu, Jan 26
The all-Nepalese mountaineering team that became the first to scale Mount K2 in winter cheer as they arrive at Tribhuwan International airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
The all-Nepalese mountaineering team that became the first to scale Mount K2 in winter cheer as they arrive at Tribhuwan International airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Opinion
Setopati
Oli's coup against Constitutional Council Setopati
Sachin Kumar Lohani
Issue of freedom of expression Sachin Kumar Lohani
Mahesh Kushwaha
Nepal-India border dynamics Mahesh Kushwaha

Blog
Shraddha More
Self-reflect now Shraddha More
Shristi Bhattarai
Living at the mercy of rapists Shristi Bhattarai
Shrabin Tuladhar
Case for lunar Nepal Sambat Shrabin Tuladhar

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio