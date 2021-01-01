PM performs special puja in solemn vow for 'national welfare', lights 125k baatis

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has performed a special puja at the Pashupatinath Temple lighting 125,000 baatis (cotton wicks) in what he called a solemn vow for global peace and national welfare.

Member Secretary of the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) Pradeep Dhakal told Setopati that Oli reached the temple at around eight Monday morning with wife Radhika Shakya and did special puja making round of the whole temple as per the Pashupati revolution system.

Oli also took stock OF the activities in the area and instructed the PADT officials to develop the area as the holy site for Vedic sanatan (eternal) pilgrims.

Culture Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal, PM's Foreign Affairs Advisor Rajan Bhattarai, Chief District Officer (CDO) of Kathmandu Kali Prasad Rijal and others also accompanied Oli during the special puja.

All four Bhattas including the Chief Bhatta participated in the special puja.