COVID-19 death toll crosses 2,000 in Nepal

Death toll of COVID-19 in Nepal has crossed 2,000 with seven deaths reported on Sunday.

Nepal reported 270 cases on Sunday. The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 269,450. The total number of active cases is now 3,312.

Similarly, 403 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 264,137.

The government has conducted 4,413 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,043,255 across the country until now.

Nepal reported seven more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,001.