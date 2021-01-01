322 test positive, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 322 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 267,644. The total number of active cases is now 3,861.

Similarly, 374 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 261,818.

The government has conducted 4,306 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,016,758 across the country until now.

Nepal reported six more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,965.