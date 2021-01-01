Dahal leaves for India for wife's treatment

CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has left for India on Monday for treatment of his wife Sita Dahal. He is going to Mumbai via Delhi as there is no direct flight to Mumbai now, according to a source.

He had informed the standing committee meeting of Dahal-Nepal faction on Sunday that he needs to go to India for treatment of his wife. The source claimed that Dahal had first intended to send only his daughters with Sita but agreed to go himself after his wife insisted. The family has yet to reveal which hospital in Mumbai Sita will be treated in.

Sita suffers from progressive supranuclear palsy, a late-onset degenerative disease resulting in gradual deterioration and death of specific parts of the brain, and has been treated in America, Singapore and India in the past.

She was admitted at Mediciti Hospital on Wednesday after health complications.