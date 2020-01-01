Mt Everest now 86 centimeters taller!

Nepal and China have said the height of the Mt Everest has increased by 86 centimeters.

Foreign Minister, during a program organized jointly by the two countries on Tuesday, has announced that the height of the highest peak of the world is 8,848.86 meters.

The Survey Department under the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation had measured the height taking two years spending Rs 130 million. China had also separately measured the height spending its own resources.

There had been debate over the actual height of the peak and concerns that it might have shrunk after the Gorkha Earthquake in 2015.

Nepal previously measured Everest’s height as 8,848 meters, while China put it at 8,844.43, because it did not include the snow cap.