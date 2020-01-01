Protests led by provincial lawmaker continue despite curfew in Bardibas

Demonstrations continue in Bardibas municipality despite the Mahottari district administration imposing curfew after one protester shot by the police during died.

Buddhi Ram Neupane, 42, of Bardibas-1, who had been hit by police bullet on his thigh Tuesday, breathed his last at Grande Hospital in Kathmandu in the night after being airlifted there.

The administration has announced curfew effective from nine Wednesday till six Thursday morning to stop further demonstrations. The curfew has been imposed from Ratukhola in the east to Maisthan Chowk in the west, and Pate Chowk in the north to Quarter Chowk in the south.

But protests continue even after announcement of curfew with provincial assembly member from CPN, the main opposition party in Province 2, Sharada Thapa leading one such demonstration.

An-all party meeting has demanded that Neupane be declared martyr, free treatment and reparation for those injured in the protest, immediate suspension and sacking of those involved in ordering to open fire, and stringent action against those involved in murder of the six-year-old girl among others. The meeting also formed a 11-strong talk team under Nepali Congress (NC) leader Chiranjivi Hamal.

The body of six-year-old Gulab Shah Khatun, who was missing from Shubham Basti of Bardibas-14 in the district since Sunday evening, was found inside a sack in a bush in the open space to the west of the Mahottari office of Community Family Welfare Association in Shubham Basti Monday midnight.

One Arun Kumar Sah of Gaushala municipality 5 in the district has been arrested in connection to the incident, and the 25-year-old man has confessed the murder, according to the police.

Locals suspect that the girl may have been murdered after rape and started demonstrations since Tuesday morning.

Three persons were injured after police opened fire to take the situation under control.