Curfew in Bardibas after shot demonstrator dies

The Mahottari district administration has imposed curfew in Bardibas municipality after one protester shot by the police during demonstrations died.

Buddhi Ram Neupane, 42, of Bardibas-1, who had been hit by police bullet on his thigh Tuesday, breathed his last at Grande Hospital in Kathmandu in the night after being airlifted there.

Demonstrations continued from early Wednesday morning in Bardibas after news of his death spread. The administration has announced curfew effective from nine Wednesday till six Thursday morning to stop further demonstrations. "We have stopped movement of people," Chief District Officer (CDO) of Mahottari Krishna Bahadur Katuwal told Setopati.

The curfew will be imposed from Ratukhola in the east to Maisthan Chowk in the west, and Pate Chowk in the north to Quarter Chowk in the south.

The body of six-year-old Gulab Shah Khatun, who was missing from Shubham Basti of Bardibas-14 in the district since Sunday evening, was found inside a sack in a bush in the open space to the west of the Mahottari office of Community Family Welfare Association in Shubham Basti Monday midnight.

One Arun Kumar Sah of Gaushala municipality 5 in the district has been arrested in connection to the incident, and the 25-year-old man has confessed the murder, according to the police.

Locals suspect that the girl may have been murdered after rape and started demonstrations since Tuesday morning.

Three persons were injured after police opened fire to take the situation under control.