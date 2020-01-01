Body of missing 6-year-old girl found in sack, locals torch house of accused

The body of the missing six-year-old girl in Mahottari has been found in a sack.

Gulab Shah Khatun, daughter of Shahid Alam, was missing from Shubham Basti of Bardibas municipality 14 in the district since Sunday evening. Chief of Area Police Office Bardibas DSP Rajan Chapagain said the girl's body was found inside a sack in a bush in the open space to the west of the Mahottari office of Community Family Welfare Association in Shubham Basti Monday midnight.

One Arun Kumar Sah of Gaushala municipality 5 in the district has been arrested in connection to the incident, according to DSP Chapagain, and the 25-year-old man has confessed the murder.

Locals suspect that the girl may have been murdered after rape while the police say one can say definitively only after autopsy.

Locals have torched the house of the arrested man and obstructed the fire truck from going to douse the fire. People are also demonstrating at the main intersection in Bardibas. Police have fired tear gas shells to take the situation under control.