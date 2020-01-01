Nine killed in Baitadi bus accident

Nine persons have been killed in a bus accident along the Dasharath Chand Highway at Khodpe of Patan municipality-8 in Baitadi Thursday night.

The victims include seven men and two women. Eight of the victims died on the spot while the other died while undergoing treatment at the Dadeldhura Sub-regional Hospital.

Four of the nine victims have been identified. The identified persons include 25-year-old policeman Rana Bahadur Chand of Dogadakedar-6, Sittad, Karan Singh Air, 27, of Dogadakedar-6, Sittad, Kabindra Joshi of Dogadakedar rural municipality and Kirtika Karki, 15, of Bhimdutta municipality-8, Tilachaur, according to Baitadi Police Chief DSP Narayan Prasad Adhikari.

The ill-fated bus (Ma 5 Kha 5141) going to Mahendranagar from Ganna of Baitadi fell around 100 meters down from the road.

Thirty-four more were injured in the accident and have been taken to the Dadeldhura Hospital for treatment. Eight critically injured out of them have been referred to Dhangadi.