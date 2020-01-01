Six houses destroyed in fire ignited by firecrackers in Saptari

Six houses in Saptari district have been destroyed in the fire ignited by firecrackers on Thursday.

The fire that started in the house of Batahi Devi Mukhiya in Dakneshwori municipality 3 at around 11:30 in the morning engulfed five neighboring houses, according to Saptari Police. "The fire was apparently ignited by kids who were playing with firecrackers," DSP Bhuwaneshwore Shah told Setopati.

He revealed that the fire has been taken under control now. He added that a few houses have been completely destroyed while others have suffered partial damage.

The police after preliminary investigation has estimated material damage to be worth around Rs 1.40 million.