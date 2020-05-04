Russia claims Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective against coronavirus

The Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective at protecting people from coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) claimed Wednesday citing interim trial results. The interim results are based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants to receive both shots of the two-dose vaccine, the country's sovereign wealth fund said.

Russia became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine in August. Developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry, the vaccine is currently under late-stage trial in Moscow. The phase III trial will involve 40,000 volunteers in total, with a quarter receiving a placebo shot.

The chances of contracting COVID-19 were 92% lower among people vaccinated with Sputnik V than those who received the placebo, the RDIF said. "We are showing, based on the data, that we have a very effective vaccine," said RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev.

Russia's announcement comes hot on the heels of results posted on Monday by vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech claiming their vaccine was more than 90% effective.