Health Ministry orders govt hospitals to not seek deposit from COVID-19 patients

The Health Ministry has instructed all government hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients without asking for deposit.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing on Sunday that explanation has been sought from all the hospitals demanding deposit from patients. He claimed that the government policy of charging the people who can pay and providing free treatment to those who cannot continues.

Different hospitals had started to issue notice demanding deposit after the government decided to start charging for COVID-19 treatment.

The Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku had published the rate for COVID-19 patients admitted there with those needing ventilator required to deposit Rs 50,000. Those who need to be put on ventilator at the Teku Hospital were asked to deposit Rs 50,000 and pay Rs 15,000 a day.

Similarly, those admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) without ventilator or isolated at the private cabin were asked to deposit Rs 30,000 and pay Rs 7,500 a day. Those admitted with medium complexities were asked to deposit Rs 20,000 and pay Rs 3,500 a day.

The ministry says the impoverished people, older adults, people with disabilities, helpless people and single women will get discount on the rate. They will get a discount of 10 percent to full waiver on the basis of relevant documents or recommendation by the local bodies concerned.