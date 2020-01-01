COVID-19 patients will have to deposit up to Rs 50,000 at Teku Hospital

The Health Ministry has published the rate for COVID-19 patients admitted at the Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku with those needing ventilator required to deposit Rs 50,000.

The government has implemented fees for commoners from Friday. Those who need to be put on ventilator at the Teku Hospital will have to deposit Rs 50,000 and pay Rs 15,000 a day.

Similarly, those admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) without ventilator or isolated at the private cabin will have to deposit Rs 30,000 and pay Rs 7,500 a day. Those admitted with medium complexities will have to deposit Rs 20,000 and pay Rs 3,500 a day.

The ministry says the impoverished people, older adults, people with disabilities, helpless people and single women will get discount on the rate. They will get a discount of 10 percent to full waiver on the basis of relevant documents or recommendation by the local bodies concerned.

The discount will be provided on the basis of written decision by the hospital's chief consultant and director as per the financial state and needs of the patient.