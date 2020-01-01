NC lawmaker Min Bishwokarma on ventilator due to COVID-19

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Min Bishwokarma is being treated in ventilator at Grande Hospital after his health deteriorated.

Bishwokarma, who was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after COVID-19 infection, was put on ventilator on Saturday. His associate Akash Uprety told Setopati that the doctors provided the latest briefing about his health to the family on Saturday.

"He was put on ventilator on Saturday. His situation is critical. Pneumonia has reportedly affected 70 percent of his lungs," Uprety stated adding that how Bishwokarma manages to flush out the virus from his lungs and how they recover will determine his health.

He does not have other problems, Uprety said attributing to the doctors.

Bishwokarma's relative Diwas Paudel said his health is stable and it will take a few days for it to improve.

The main opposition NC has already urged the prime minister (PM) and the health minister to help in Bishwokarma's treatment. NC Chief Whip Bal Krishna Khand phoned PM KP Sharma Oli and Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal on Saturday and urged them to help in treatment.

Bishwokarma had tested positive on October 17. He had remained in home isolation for a few days and was admitted first at the Bir Hospital and then taken to Grande after his condition deteriorated.