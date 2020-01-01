3,517 test positive, 16 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 3,517 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 168,235. The total number of active cases has now reached 38,357.

Similarly, 4,096 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 128,858.

The government has conducted 14,989 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,434,053 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 920.