2,856 test positive, 5 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 2,856 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 158,089. The total number of active cases has now reached 45,572.

Similarly, 3,336 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 108,334.

The government has conducted 12,311 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,393,173 across the country until now.

Nepal reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 847.