Bhattarai-Yami test positive

Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal Baburam Bhattarai and his wife Hisila Yami have tested positive for COVID-19.

The former prime minister informed that he and his wife have been infected through Twitter Saturday morning. They had given samples on Friday.

He revealed that the couple will remain in home isolation on advice of the doctors and urged everyone who have recently come in contact with them to exercise caution.

Bhattarai had been violating safety protocols in recent times attending crowded gatherings, where many were not even wearing face mask, in Gorkha and districts in the plains ushering in people into his party.